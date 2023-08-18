element14 Community and NI launch LabVIEW educational course

element14 along with NI recently launched an educational program that aims to equip Community members with valuable skills in LabVIEW programming and automated testing, enabling them to build new projects and compete for exciting prizes.

The comprehensive course is titled: ‘A Beginner’s Course in LabVIEW and Test Automation,’ and is a LabVIEW product, a widely used graphical programming environment that facilitates the development of automated research, validation, and production test systems. By enrolling in the program participants will gain a deep understanding of LabVIEW and have the opportunity to create their own LabVIEW automated test projects, according to Dianne Kibbey, global head of community and social media for element14.

“We are thrilled to team up with NI and introduce this valuable educational initiative to our community members,” says Kibbey. “LabVIEW and test automation are indispensable skills for modern engineers, and we believe this course will significantly benefit our members in their professional pursuits.”

Open to all element14 Community members, the program provides a user-friendly learning experience. To qualify for the prizes, participants need to engage in the course material, which includes reading lessons, completing quizzes, and successfully executing the final test automation project using the LabVIEW Community Edition.