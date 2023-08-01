Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
supplier
Search in posts
feature
whitepaper
Electronic Products & Technology

Comtree to rep QA Tech in eastern Canada

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Test & Measurement Canada Comtree eastern production QA-Tech representatives test

Agreement includes wide range of test probes and interconnect products

QA Technology Company Inc., Hampton NH, a global provider of test probes and interconnect products, has expanded its representation in eastern Canada by extending its representatives agreement with Comtree Inc., providers of leading edge tools for the electronics manufacturing process.

For more than 20 years, Comtree has represented QA Tech in central and western Canada by providing product line knowledge, enhanced customer technical support, and responsive after sales service. Comtree’s territory now includes the provinces of Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Quebec and all of Ontario. Comtree’s distribution sales manager, Jill Gagnon, recently visited QA’s manufacturing headquarters and is ready to support QA products.

“Meeting with the QA team in New Hampshire made it clear that both companies share a passion for unmatched customer support. I look forward to meeting and working with QA Technology’s clients across Canada,” said Gagnon.

 

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Comtree and Northtouch to represent ASTER Technologies in Canada
Harting appoints sales director for Canada
SCS lands new rep in Eastern Canada
Canada welcomed more than 32,000 tech workers in past year