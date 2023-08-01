Comtree to rep QA Tech in eastern Canada

QA Technology Company Inc., Hampton NH, a global provider of test probes and interconnect products, has expanded its representation in eastern Canada by extending its representatives agreement with Comtree Inc., providers of leading edge tools for the electronics manufacturing process.

For more than 20 years, Comtree has represented QA Tech in central and western Canada by providing product line knowledge, enhanced customer technical support, and responsive after sales service. Comtree’s territory now includes the provinces of Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Quebec and all of Ontario. Comtree’s distribution sales manager, Jill Gagnon, recently visited QA’s manufacturing headquarters and is ready to support QA products.

“Meeting with the QA team in New Hampshire made it clear that both companies share a passion for unmatched customer support. I look forward to meeting and working with QA Technology’s clients across Canada,” said Gagnon.