Bombardier rolls out new avionics software, hardware enhancement

Montreal-based Bombardier has rolled out a new Advanced Avionics Upgrade (AAU) for its Vision flight deck, a new avionics software and hardware enhancement that boasts the latest technology to enhance situational awareness and offer advanced visualization features.

The new AAU software allows for the installation of Bombardier’s revolutionary Combined Vision System (CVS), which integrates the best features of the Synthetic Vision System (SVS) and the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) in a single view to reduce crew workload and achieve unmatched situational awareness with the clearest view through the toughest weather. A Global 6000 business jet is the first aircraft to receive the upgrade, which is currently being installed at the Wichita Service Centre.

“The new software upgrade for the Bombardier Vision flight deck is a gamechanger and we are delighted, along with Collins Aerospace, to bring our operators aircraft to new levels of operational excellence,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Services & Strategy, Bombardier. “The Bombardier Vision flight deck has been an important staple on Bombardier Global aircraft for years, and the addition of the Advanced Avionics Upgrade (AAU) ensures our business aircraft continue to be renowned for their impeccable safety, reliability and performance.”

Improves safety and confidence in decision making

“The primary objective of this upgrade, and our long-term collaboration with Bombardier, is to proactively provide information to the flight deck that improves safety and confidence in decision making,” said Marc Ayala, senior director of sales, Business & Regional Avionics, Collins Aerospace.

On top of the Combined Vision System, operators can add other sought-after optional enhancements to their new avionics package, such as ADS-B in/Cockpit Display of Traffic Information (CDTI) and Airport Moving map/SVS Taxi mode. A brand-new, state-of-the-art weather radar will also be offered, enabling the Vertical Weather and Predictive Windshear featured options.