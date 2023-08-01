Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
supplier
Search in posts
feature
whitepaper
Electronic Products & Technology

BlackBerry software to be used by EV consortium

By The Canadian Press   

Electronics Engineering Software automotive BlackBerry EVs Ivy QNX software

International Foxconn-backed group will use QNX and Ivy offerings

BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium. The Waterloo, Ont.-based software company says the Mobility in Harmony consortium will use its QNX and Ivy offerings to build the platform.

QNX is a cloud- and artificial intelligence-based software foundation while Ivy is an in-vehicle software platform helping automakers monetize data. Software giant Microsoft, South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution and luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive are among the thousands of consortium members. The consortium is working on building a single-row, three-seat vehicle geared toward Asian consumers that it calls Project X.

The vehicle is due to launch in Japan later this year, and will be followed by six-seat and nine-seat vehicles.

 

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
BlackBerry strengthens automotive software portfolio
BlackBerry releases software development platform
BlackBerry software now embedded in 235 million vehicles
BlackBerry, Magna collaborate on next-gen ADAS solutions