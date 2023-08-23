Generic selectors
ASM acquires land in Scottsdale AZ

Electronics Production / Materials Semiconductors ASM equipment fab Manufacturing Scottsdale semiconductor wafer

Dutch semiconductor wafer processing equipment maker intends to consolidate multiple sites

ASM International N.V., a Dutch headquartered multinational corporation that specializes in the design, manufacturing of semiconductor wafer processing equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor devices, has reportedly purchased a plot of land in Scottsdale, Arizona.

ASM recently closed on the purchase of a plot of land in Scottsdale AZ. This purchase is part of ASM’s intention to consolidate its multiple sites in Arizona, and for future expansion of R&D and support activities, following the growth in recent years and in line with ASM’s Growth through Innovation strategy.

 

 

