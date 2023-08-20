Generic selectors
Arrow appoints new president of global components

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Supply Chain appointment Arrow components distribution global supply Chain

Global disty names Rick Marano to senior position

Arrow Electronics Inc. has appointed Rick Marano to the position of the company’s global components business, subject to formal Board appointment at the Board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 13, 2023.

Rick Marano will succeed Kirk Schell and will report to Sean J. Kerins, president and chief executive officer. Previously Marano served as president of Arrow’s Americas components business and has been with the company for more than 30 years, starting in sales and steadily growing his career through the leadership ranks.

“Rick is a widely respected leader and mentor, with a particular track record of consistently developing talent and driving business results,” says Kerins. “We look to Rick to build upon the growth of our components business.”

Arrow has appointed Rick Marano as the new president of global components.

