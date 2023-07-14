B.C. maker of precision parts manufacturing marks 50-years

Pazmac, a Langley BC-based precision parts manufacturer supplying manufacturing solutions to OEMs globally, has unveiled its newly redesigned website at https://pazmac.com. The site shows how Pazmac bridges the customers’ precision engineered components to adaptive manufacturing solutions through collaborative ‘Design for Manufacturability’ initiatives.

“We know what it takes to consistently problem solve for problem parts,” states Pazmac president Tim Walls. “Our mission is to help OEMs navigate challenging times so they can grow and win in their marketplace.”

Aerospace, robotics, defense and carbon capture sectors

For five decades, Pazmac’s team has been helping customers succeed across a wide range of sectors including aerospace, robotics, defense, carbon capture and alternate fuels. The company has never shied away from working with new and challenging materials. Pazmac continues to invest in people and equipment which gives their customers increased efficiency and consistent, predictable quality.

“We are passionate about quality and uncovering manufacturing solutions that may have gone unseen,” says Stacey Saumure, VP Operations. “Our team strives to understand what is truly important to customers and deliver what they need. It’s a philosophy that is built into our corporate culture.”

The website’s user-friendly interface and enhanced navigation make it easy for customers to learn about Pazmac’s precision CNC machined parts and advanced services, such as heat treatment, laser cladding, laser hardfacing, and gas nitriding. The site also features a news section, where visitors can find informative articles, industry news, and insights from Pazmac’s team of experts.