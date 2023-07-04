Ontario innovation bus tour seeks Collision

Vexos Inc., a full service electronics manufacturing and custom material solutions provider in Markham ON, played an integral role in bringing the region’s innovation ecosystem to attendees of Collision, North America’s largest tech conference that was held in Toronto last week.

The Markham Innovation Bus Tour, organized by the City of Markham and the Province of Ontario, coordinated an innovation tour to spotlight the city’s innovation ecosystem to international delegates including businesses, startups, and representatives of different levels of government at Collision.

“The City of Markham was pleased to have the opportunity to once again showcase our innovation ecosystem to Collision delegates during the Markham Bus Tour. Following the success of last year’s event, we reached out to our partners and companies such as Vexos, who graciously agreed to open up their doors to be a stop on the tour. These types of initiatives allow us to showcase the cutting-edge companies that are located in Markham, and highlight some of the world-class technologies being developed right here in our city,” says Mayor Frank Scarpitti.

Markham has been a significant part of the growth platform for Vexos through its location, strong business and technology ecosystem, access to a critical mass of engineering, manufacturing, and other technology businesses and a developing and skilled workforce.

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our factory to our international visitors, enabling them to gain a comprehensive understanding of our innovative technology and advanced manufacturing practices. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Province of Ontario and the City of Markham for granting us the privilege of hosting these distinguished delegates.” says Cyril Fernandes, SVP Global Business Development at Vexos