onsemi and Magna ink strategic agreement

Onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, and Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, announced a long-term supply agreement (LTSA) for Magna to integrate onsemi’s EliteSiC intelligent power solutions into its eDrive systems.

By integrating onsemi’s industry-leading EliteSiC technology, Magna eDrive systems will offer better cooling performance and faster acceleration and charging rates, improving efficiency and increasing the range of electric vehicles (EVs). Additionally, onsemi’s end-to-end silicon carbide (SiC) man, acturing capability, combined with its ability to ramp production quickly, improves Magna’s vertical integration and simplifies its supply chain to meet the growing demand for its SiC-based products for EVs.

“With range anxiety still a top deterrent to EV adoption, our technology enables them to go further, easing the transition to an electrified future,” said Asif Jakwani, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Power Division, onsemi. “Our latest EliteSiC MOSFET technology enables increased power density and higher efficiency in traction inverters, resulting in improved gas-equivalent miles per gallon without compromising driving dynamics and safety.”

Magna to invest $40M for new SiC equipment from onSemi

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Magna will also invest approximately $40 million for the procurement of new SiC equipment at onsemi’s New Hampshire and Czech Republic facilities to ensure access to future supply. Silicon carbide is a wide bandgap semiconductor substrate that is ideal for high-temperature, high-power applications such as electric vehicles, but it is incredibly difficult to produce. With a limited number of manufacturers and significant demand for SiC-based designs, OEMs and automotive suppliers are increasingly looking to secure long-term, reliable supply.

“We recognize the importance of securing a stable supply of SiC material in order to continue delivering innovative and efficient eDrive systems for our customers,” said Diba Ilunga, president Magna Powertrain.

“As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, we are taking proactive steps to secure access to future SiC supply to help support our electrification strategy and outpace the competition.”