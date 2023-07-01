Newark signs global disty deal with Seeed Studio

Newark has signed a global distribution agreement with Seeed Studio, a leading provider of open-source hardware and software products. The entire Seeed product range has been added to Newark’s portfolio, offering customers access to cutting-edge technologies that will enable them to see their Internet of Things (IoT) ideas rapidly become productive real-world applications.

California-based Seeed Studio is an innovative IoT technology company that specializes in hardware research, production and sales for edge computing, network communication and smart sensing applications. Newark customers will benefit from flexible customization options and low minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements, enabling them to tailor Seeed products to precisely match their specific requirements.

Seeed Studio is known for collaborating with its partners such as Raspberry Pi and Nvidia to offer innovative solutions to its customers. Newark customers will now have access to a wide array of ground-breaking products from Seeed Studio, including the Nvidia Jetson-powered reComputer; Raspberry Pi CM4 powered reTerminal; and Edgebox industrial controllers. Newark will also supply XIAO MCUs and the popular Grove range of modular, standardized connector prototyping systems, further expanding the choice and versatility available to their global customer base.

Key Seeed Studio products now available from Newark include:

