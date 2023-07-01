Newark signs global disty deal with Seeed Studio
IoT product range includes enabling hardware with low MOQs, flexible customized options
Newark has signed a global distribution agreement with Seeed Studio, a leading provider of open-source hardware and software products. The entire Seeed product range has been added to Newark’s portfolio, offering customers access to cutting-edge technologies that will enable them to see their Internet of Things (IoT) ideas rapidly become productive real-world applications.
California-based Seeed Studio is an innovative IoT technology company that specializes in hardware research, production and sales for edge computing, network communication and smart sensing applications. Newark customers will benefit from flexible customization options and low minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements, enabling them to tailor Seeed products to precisely match their specific requirements.
Seeed Studio is known for collaborating with its partners such as Raspberry Pi and Nvidia to offer innovative solutions to its customers. Newark customers will now have access to a wide array of ground-breaking products from Seeed Studio, including the Nvidia Jetson-powered reComputer; Raspberry Pi CM4 powered reTerminal; and Edgebox industrial controllers. Newark will also supply XIAO MCUs and the popular Grove range of modular, standardized connector prototyping systems, further expanding the choice and versatility available to their global customer base.
Key Seeed Studio products now available from Newark include:
- reComputer for Jetson series compact edge computers built with NVIDIA® Jetson advanced AI embedded systems with rich extension interfaces, thermal management, pre-installed Jetpack, all combined with decades of Seeed’s hardware expertise, helping to deliver seamless AI integration.
- Raspberry Pi CM4 powered reTerminal is a modular Human-Machine-Interface (HMI) facility, offering multiple interfaces and components. It is a hand-sized powerful, Raspberry Pi-based all-in-one board, helping designers to develop individual IoT and AI projects for use in industrial applications.
- Edgebox Industrial Controllers are a lightweight industrial edge controller series defined as an OT-IT Bridge in industrial automation scenarios, integrating PLC/PAC, IPC, IIOT gateway, OPC UA Server and HMI (Edgelogix-RPi-1000), functioning as one. Edge series devices can be used from compact industrial edge controllers to modular versions.
- Seeed Studio XIAO is a thumb-sized, yet powerful development board empowered by powerful and popular chips such as SAMD21, nRF52840, and ESP32C3 making it possible to address a wide range of applications. XIAO boards are compact with all SMD components placed on the same side of the board offering simple integration into customers’ designs and reducing time to market.
- The Grove System is a standardized modular connector prototyping system that simplifies the process of connecting, experimenting and building electronic projects by using standardized connectors and can be connected to platforms like Raspberry Pi or Arduino using a cable converter, providing a more accessible and convenient way to prototype and build real electronic systems.
