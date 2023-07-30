Newark expands inventory with audio visual equipment

Newark recently expanded its inventory to include a wide range of products catering to installers that set up audio-visual (AV) systems in home and commercial office applications. With an extensive line card of Multicomp Pro products supporting video surveillance, home theaters, podcast and recording studios, surround sound and video conferencing, Newark is the ultimate one-stop-shop for key audio-visual equipment needs.

In response to the demand for quality and affordable products, Newark has curated a comprehensive selection of high-quality AV products for customers while offering substantial cost savings. AV professionals, building maintenance staff and more can now access quality solutions that provide exceptional value.

Whether you’re setting up a home theater or revamping a conference space, Newark offers an extensive range of speakers, cables, security cameras, and more to assist with your audio-visual projects. By leveraging the diverse selection of Multicomp Pro products, customers can find the perfect combination to design and install media centers in both residential and office spaces, ensuring superior sound and visual quality for business meetings or family nights.

“With our extensive line card of Multicomp Pro products, customers can find everything they need to design and install media centers in homes or office spaces,” said Jay Wimsatt, Director Product Operations at Newark. “Our goal is to provide a seamless experience for AV professionals and building maintenance staff, offering a diverse range of high-quality products to meet their specific requirements. With this expansion, we aim to simplify the procurement process and ensure superior sound and visual quality for every project.”

Multicomp Pro is developed by engineers for engineers and features products and components that meet the quality standards engineers require and the value they need to support AV installations at a lower cost without sacrificing quality.