Electronic Products & Technology

Navitas and Plexim aim to accelerate time-to-market

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Semiconductors MOSFET Navitas Plexim semiconductor SiC

Partnership releases PLECS models for next-gen GeneSiC power semiconductors

Navitas Semiconductor and Plexim GmbH have formed a partnership to release GeneSiC G3 SiC MOSFET and Gen 5 MPS diode PLECS thermal loss models for accurate simulations of complete power electronics systems.

Power designers can simulate power and thermal losses in various soft- and hard-switching applications. Proprietary GeneSiC trench-assisted planar-gate MOSFET technology delivers the lowest RDS(ON) at high temperature and the highest efficiency at high speeds, and new MPS diodes with ‘low-knee’ characteristics drive unprecedented, industry-leading levels of performance, robustness and quality.

“Accurate, empirically-based simulation models maximize the chance of first-time-accurate designs, accelerating time-to-market and time-to-revenue,” noted Dr. Ranbir Singh, Navitas EVP for the GeneSiC business line. “For the power designer, understanding the leading-edge performance of GeneSiC MOSFETs and MPS diodes with detailed device characteristics, plus power, efficiency and thermal analysis is a critical competitive advantage.”

“The intuitive and highly-efficient PLECS lookup-table based approach to simulating thermal semiconductor losses in complex power electronic circuits is key,” said Kristofer Eberle, Plexim, North America. “Unlike legacy modeling approaches that are not well-suited to new wide bandgap materials, PLECS uses a simplified, but accurate behavioral description to highlight the superior performance of the GeneSiC MOSFETs.”

 

