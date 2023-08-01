Mouser unveils AI content hub
Allows engineers to gain deeper understanding of artificial intelligence applications
Mouser Electronics has set out to help engineers refine and further their knowledge and skills through an insightful resource centre focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The extensive content hub contains valuable resources to help engineers and designers gain a deeper understanding of AI and its various applications and features informative articles on topics, such as Deploying Edge-Based AI Using Kria SoMs, An Edge Impulse Use-Case for Healthcare and Cancer Detection, and how An Edge Impulse Use-Case for Healthcare and Cancer Detection.
With this comprehensive collection of content, Mouser is enabling engineers to stay informed about the rapidly changing world of AI technology, allowing them to explore more reliable and efficient automation systems while considering potential challenges and risks. The content stream grants access to free educational content, such as eBooks, blogs and articles, making it easy for designers to discover emerging trends within AI. In addition, Mouser’s website provides a wide selection of products, technical information, reference materials and data sheets for engineers interested in designing for AI applications, including edge-based computing, healthcare and more.
“Our AI resource page is specifically designed to help engineers stay abreast of the latest developments in this fast and ever-evolving field,” explains Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are committed to providing engineers with an unparalleled selection of products and content resources to help them learn more about this topic and other subjects at the forefront of today’s technology,”
Some of the products found on Mouser’s AI resource page include the following solutions for AI applications:
- Advantech ICAM-520 Industrial AI Camera is a rugged, all-in-one solution featuring a programmable variable focus lens, LED illumination, SONY industrial-grade image sensor, multiple core ARM processors and NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX for accelerated development and deployment of cloud-to-edge vision AI applications.
- Xilinx Kria™ KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit is an out-of-the-box platform for vision application development, providing an ecosystem of accelerated applications and simplified hardware and software requirements to get projects up and running in under one hour. It provides a fast and easy platform for application development with the goal of volume deployment on Kria K26 SOMs.
- Renesas Electronics RZ/V2L High Precision Entry-Level AI MPUs are powerful, affordable and energy-efficient microprocessors with a dedicated AI accelerator for vision processing and camera support features. These devices also offer pin compatibility with the RZ/G2L processors, allowing easy upgrades without modifying system configuration.
- Analog Devices MAX78002 Artificial Intelligence Microcontrollers are purpose-designed to enable neural networks. The device combines energy-efficient AI processing with an ultra-low-power design. This hardware-based CNN accelerator allows battery-powered applications to execute AI inferences while expending only millijoules of energy.
- Seeed Studio reComputer Jetson J20xx Xavier NX Development Kits offer powerful AI integration features such as compatibility with NVIDIA’s software stack, cloud-native workflows, and industry-leading AI frameworks, all in a compact edge computer featuring advanced embedded systems.
