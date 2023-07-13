Merry Electronics to open HQ in Richmond Hill

Merry Electronics, a global manufacturer of electroacoustics products and solutions, has announced its plans to open the firm’s North American head office in Richmond Hill ON. The firm specializes in the design and manufacture of earphones, headsets, speakers, microphones, batteries, and assistive listening devices (ALD) for mobile communication, multimedia and entertainment, accessory, smart homes, medical and healthcare.

With headquarters in Taiwan, Merry Electronics has 18 locations throughout the world, including China, the United States, Singapore and Thailand. Richmond Hill will now be home to their North American head office.

Richmond Hill is home to more than 5,180 businesses, and one of Canada’s largest technology clusters, boasting a highly educated workforce, the city stated. Its diverse, highly skilled talent pool, along with its prime location in the centre of the Greater Toronto Area with easy access to major highways, ports and international airports, makes Richmond Hill a strategic place for companies to locate, according to Richmond Hill Mayor David West.

“We are thrilled that amazing companies like Merry Electronics have chosen to lay down roots and call our community home. We have a talented workforce, supportive business environment and outstanding quality of life to provide a thriving ecosystem for companies of all sizes,” said West.