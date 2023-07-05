Keysight acquires ESI Group

Keysight Technologies, Inc. is set to acquire the entire share capital of ESI Group SA, a leading innovator of virtual prototyping solutions in automotive and aerospace end markets.

ESI Group’s sophisticated software solutions simulate a product’s behavior during testing and real-life use. The company’s portfolio is highly differentiated, with predictive simulation technology for the most challenging system designs. ESI Group’s real-time digital twin solutions combine model-driven simulation with data-driven test to create virtual simulations, and its immersive industrial solutions enable workflow automation and virtual manufacturing.

By bringing ESI Group into its electronic design and test portfolio, Keysight will further expand its software prototyping capabilities into computer-aided engineering, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and lower operational costs, while reducing their environmental footprint.

“Keysight’s acquisition of ESI Group accelerates our strategy of providing software-centric solutions with virtual prototyping and advanced simulation capabilities,” said Keysight president & CEO Satish Dhanasekaran. “Keysight and ESI Group share rich cultures of innovation and strong commitments to solving customers’ most complex challenges, which will enable value creation for all stakeholders.”