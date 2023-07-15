IWCS Cable & Connectivity industry forum coming this fall

Registration is now open for the 72nd annual IWCS Cable & Connectivity Industry Forum, taking place September 17–20 in Orlando FL. The event features the traditional elements of the IWCS Forum, including a technical symposium featuring previously unpublished technical papers, executive session, plenary luncheon with influential keynote speaker, supplier exhibition and professional development courses.

New enhancements include a ‘Havana Nights’ themed welcome reception and expert panel discussions on topics related to emerging technologies and industry sustainability. Continuing momentum from last year’s successful event in Providence, USA, which was the first in-person IWCS Forum held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IWCS Symposium Committee has crafted a robust program for the 2023 Cable & Connectivity Industry Forum.

“The energetic networking and exchange of information displayed at last year’s Forum was refreshing,” shares IWCS Director/CEO David Kiddoo. He continues, “We look forward to picking up where we left off!” The event schedule, which can be previewed in the Preliminary Event Program at iwcs.org/program, kicks off with seven Professional Development Courses on Sunday, continues with concurrent sessions and the Supplier Exhibition on Monday and Tuesday, and concludes with technical sessions on Wednesday.

Advertisement

As industries and businesses recover from recent disruptions, IWCS provides an opportunity for international representatives from the communications, data, electronics, power, industrial, automotive, aerospace, and similar industries to gather in person for valuable networking, learning, and career and business growth. As summarized by Allan Marconi, a patron of last year’s event, “It is great to be back live at IWCS where we were able to come together with our customers and numerous prospects and accomplish over several days what would normally take months to deliver.” Nearly 900 guests representing 23 countries gathered at last year’s IWCS Forum, numbers which are expected to increase now that travel restrictions have been lessened.