IBM and PINQ² to accelerate quantum computing in Quebec

IBM and the Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation of Quebec (PINQ²) have broken ground to install Canada’s first IBM Quantum System One, having partnered to accelerate quantum computing research in Quebec. The 127-qubit, utility-scale system is anticipated for completion before the end of this year and can be used to help accelerate advanced quantum research into application development to tackle complex and pressing global challenges.

PINQ² will be the exclusive operator of the quantum computer, with the collaboration furthering PINQ2’s goal to strengthen Quebec’s position as a leader in quantum technologies. With the partnership, PINQ² aims to build and enhance Quebec’s world-renowned innovation ecosystem, foster talent development, drive industry advancement, facilitate scientific research, and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on their quantum computing journey. Leveraging the ecosystem of DistriQ, the quantum innovation zone of Québec, PINQ² consolidates its position as a quantum laboratory, strengthening its capabilities to drive groundbreaking research and computing in financial services and sustainable development.

PINQ² is a non-profit organization founded in 2020 by the Ministère de l’Économie, de l’Innovation et de l’Énergie du Québec (MEIE) and the Université de Sherbrooke. Aiming to provide access to quantum computing as an IBM Quantum Computational Center, alongside its high-performance computing (HPC) service offering, PINQ2 is working to establish itself as an integral part of Quebec’s innovation strategy.

With the computing power of the IBM Quantum System One, PINQ² intends to explore complex global sustainability challenges, as well as opportunities in financial services. This collaboration builds upon the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator partnership, announced in February 2022, which further established Quebec’s interest in being a leader in the progress of quantum computing research.

Next technological revolution

“Quantum computing is the next technological revolution, and this partnership between IBM and PINQ² will position Quebec at the forefront of this transformative journey. This collaboration will not only foster groundbreaking research and scientific advancements but also empower businesses, fuel innovation, and address global challenges in areas such as financial services and sustainable development. With access to the IBM Quantum System One and our strong collaborations, PINQ² strengthens its role as a quantum laboratory on the global stage. We will drive innovation, enhance competitiveness, and create a brighter future for Quebec,” said Éric Capelle, General Manager of PINQ².

As an IBM Quantum Computational Center, PINQ² will be able to offer academic institutions, companies, and organizations across Quebec, Canada, and globally access via the cloud to the IBM-managed system to conduct their own research.