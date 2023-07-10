How LAVA Computer’s manufacturing is extending the battery life of devices

The Ukrainian-Canadian manufacturer of electronic devices, LAVA Computer was founded in 1984 by Roman Wynnyckyj. Canadian Manufacturing sat down with Rostyk Wynnyckyj, the son of Roman who will one day take over the family business.

With over two million products sold across 53 countries, LAVA engineers and manufactures technology in-house that enhances the capabilities of PCs and mobile devices.

Ultimately, LAVA acts as a bridge, connecting businesses and enabling seamless communication and collaboration. The platform provides a range of services that facilitate efficient and secure data exchange, ultimately fostering stronger connections between partners, suppliers, and customers.

For the last nine years LAVA has been developing adaptors that simultaneously send power and data to a tablet device at the same time. “We call this SimulCharge,” said Wynnyckyj. It allows for the ability to take an off the shelf tablet and turn it into something a B2B business can use.

LAVA devices have an expanded lifespan of six years compared to the two-year industry average and are trusted in various industries including hospitals, restaurants, and the U.S. Navy.

Battery life

In 2015, LAVA developed RBM (Recovery Battery Modulation) “The important part is the battery modulation, this technology enables us to get about six years of operating life out of a lithium-ion battery,” said Wynnyckyj.

Overcharging a lithium-Ion battery can lead to reduced battery capacity. While continuing with this habit results in a strained battery and causes ion decomposition, battery swelling and, ultimately, damage to the device. According to LAVA, after 11 months of 24/7 charging causes a bloated battery. Whilst after over five years of 24/7 charging with RBM, a healthy battery is still intact.

LAVA’s RBM is a hardware and software solution that leverages LAVA’s Tablet Manager app (LTM), installed on a mobile device. This technology modulates between an upper and a lower charge parameter when charging a device and protects the battery from overcharging and swelling, adding years to the life of the device.

Additionally, the LTM app monitors network connectivity. If a connection ever drops out, it reminds the device to re-establish it. “This is akin to unplugging and plugging it back in. For ultimate battery protection.”

“From a sustainability perspective this technology makes sure the device is running smoothly for six years, without problems,” said Wynnyckyj. “Resulting in less landfill waste of lithium-ion batteries, and an overall reduced buy of new devices.”

What’s in the pipeline for LAVA?

This year, Wynnyckyj shares that LAVA is reaching new technology growth, “2023 is a really interesting time for LAVA, we are actually expanding.”

Wynnyckyj mentioned that new technologies which are spinoffs of the SimulCharge and RBM can be expected while also entering the IOT space.

“We see that the IOT space has a lot of room for another company to be part of especially in terms of our unique product offering.”

While the Canadian manufacturing sector is at the forefront of accelerating the country’s transition to meet net-zero emissions for 2050, there is certainty a market for battery efficient technology to soar.