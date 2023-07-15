Gelest breaks ground on production facility

Gelest, Inc., a Mitsubishi Chemical Group company, marked a new milestone with the recent groundbreaking of its latest production facility. This new 50,000 square-foot building is located at the firm’s global headquarters in Morrisville, PA, and is slated for completion by September 2024. During the first phase of production, Gelest plans to hire more than 25 employees, with additional recruitment phases to follow as the operation scales to match increasing customer demand.

“We are leveraging the technical expertise of the local workforce and recruiting from local universities. In addition, we are supporting the trend towards on-shoring business, thereby fortifying the U.S. supply chain for crucial materials for advanced manufacturing,” says Jonathan Goff, VP custom synthesis division for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and president of Gelest. “The new facility will enhance Gelest’s production capabilities, supporting a diverse range of customer applications, from microelectronics and medical devices to advanced thermal coatings and mobility.

As part of a strategic collaboration with Lam Research Corp., Fremont, Calif., Gelest will develop and manufacture precursor chemicals for use in Lam’s breakthrough dry photoresist technology for EUV lithography. Dry resist EUV technology is an advanced semiconductor manufacturing technique poised to propel the next generation of logic and DRAM technologies for the semiconductor market. This precursor production will be a key technology operated at a commercial scale in the new building, ensuring a robust supply.