Dorigo chooses CalcuQuote for streamlined quoting process

Dorigo Systems, a Burnaby B.C.-based provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), has chosen the QuoteCQ RFQ Management System from CalcuQuote to upgrade its customer quoting process. The collaboration is intended to enhance efficiency and optimization through the quoting process at Dorigo.

The implementation of QuoteCQ marks a significant step forward for Dorigo Systems, as the EMS provider continues to prioritize technological advancements and superior customer service as it drives forward in being part of something extraordinary. With CalcuQuote’s robust quoting solution, Dorigo aims to streamline its quoting process, improve accuracy, reduce turnaround time, and ultimately deliver exceptional value to its clients.

Optimize the quoting process.

“The adoption of CalcuQuote at Dorigo is a proactive step to optimize our quoting process. This integration allows us to respond faster to customer inquiries, provide customers with better clarity with the supply chain, and further strengthen our position as a trusted EMS provider,” said Kin Leong, IS/IT Manager of Dorigo Systems.

QuoteCQ is a comprehensive quote management platform that empowers EMS companies to efficiently manage and respond to customer quote requests. By automating various aspects of the quoting process, such as component costing, labor estimation, and pricing, QuoteCQ enables EMS providers to generate accurate quotes in a fraction of the time, enhancing responsiveness and competitiveness.