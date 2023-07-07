BlackBerry software now embedded in 235 million vehicles

BlackBerry Ltd., Waterloo ON, has officially embedded its QNX software into more than 235 million vehicles worldwide; a year-over-year increase of 20 million, according to TechInsights, a technology analysis and market research firm.

An automotive industry provider of safety-certified embedded software, used by companies like BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more, BlackBerry also recently announced that its QNX royalty backlog has increased to approximately $640 million at the end of its Fiscal Year 2023. This represents a 14% increase over three quarters, from approximately $560 million reported at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. The backlog metric is calculated using QNX’s royalty rates and current projections of anticipated volumes over the lifetime of a design. In Fiscal Year 2023 BlackBerry QNX achieved 94 design wins, including with Daimler Truck, Denso, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Visteon, and more.

“In ten years, BlackBerry QNX has expanded from being in over 16 million vehicles to over 235 million today. Undoubtedly, we are the market leader for secure and safety-certified automotive software,” said John Chen, executive chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. “As vehicles become increasingly software-defined our value proposition becomes even more critical to their development and the smart cities they are central to the advancement of. BlackBerry is pleased to be the long-standing and trusted partner of the automotive industry, and to be key to the emergence of a trusted smart world.”