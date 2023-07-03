Avnet and ACEINNA Ink global disty deal

Avnet, a global technology distributor, has entered into a distribution agreement with ACEINNA, a MEMS based sensing solutions company focusing on the development of innovative Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and current sensing technologies. The agreement enables Avnet to sell ACEINNA products globally.

ACEINNA provides a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products including Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) solutions, Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), and current sensors. Their state-of-the-art MEMS modules empower customers worldwide to drive transformative innovations in off-road, autonomous, and electric vehicle automotive markets. These advanced solutions are characterized by exceptional performance and scalability, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

“We look forward to working closely with ACEINNA to bring cutting-edge sensor technologies to market that will drive remarkable advancements across multiple industries,” said Jason Skoczen, sales director Lightspeed and Transportation, Avnet. “ACEINNA’s products are particularly well positioned in the transportation vertical, which should help facilitate Avnet’s continued rapid growth in this segment.”