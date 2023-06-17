Generic selectors
Electronic Products & Technology

Wireless power pioneers partner

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Power Supply / Management power wireless

Powercast and Powermat create one-stop-shop wireless destination

Two pioneers in wireless power technology, Powercast with its long-range over-the-air RF (radio-frequency) technology, and Powermat with its SmartInductive hybrid inductive/resonance technology, are partnering to create one team that can implement both short and long-range wireless power designs optimized for each customer’s application. Additionally, the partnership will leverage Powercast’s engineering and productization services to support customers as needed from proof of concept to prototyping to production.

Partnership leverages Powermat’s high-power, short-range SmartInductive technology and Powercast’s low-power, long-range RF technology to create one destination for all things wireless power. Source: Powermat

Powermat’s high-power SmartInductive hybrid inductive/resonance technology enables scalable wireless power applications capable of penetrating eight inches of wall and windows, and is offered in reference design platforms ranging from 5-Watt consumer grade applications to 600-Watt industrial grade applications like telecom, robotics, micro-mobility, medical devices, and more.

“Since our partnership covers the entire spectrum of wireless power, customers can ditch researching solutions themselves and relax knowing we’ll recommend the best fit for them,” said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast.

“Our IP licensing business model has been successful as our technology is embedded in 800 million smartphones and charging surfaces in 8 million cars, and in 40 million devices like robots, e-bikes, and IoT and medical devices,” added Kfir Abuhatzira, Powermat’s CEO.

The Powermat and Powercast partnership covers entire spectrum of wireless power:
Both companies’ transmitters (Tx) send energy to receivers (Rx) that convert it into power, but they differ in strength and transfer distance so fit different applications. Powermat’s SmartInductive Tx and Rx must closely align (within 8 inches), but can transfer large amounts of power (5 to 600 Watts). Powercast’s RF Tx and Rx can transfer power over distance (up to 120 feet), but deliver lower power levels ranging from 100s of milliwatts to single digit microwatts depending on distance.

