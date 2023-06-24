Verses appoints director of engineering

Verses AI Inc., a Vancouver-based cognitive computing company specializing in the next gen of artificial intelligence, welcomes Darin Bunker as its new director of engineering. Bunker will be responsible for accelerating the development of Verses’ network operating system, KOSM, and expanding the adoption of an Agile approach to software development.

“We are delighted to have Darin join Verses,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of Verses. “He has a proven track record of leading successful global product development and a history of enterprise software engineering.”

Jason Fox, CTO of Verses, commented, “We’re thrilled to have Darin join our team. His wealth of experience and expertise will be instrumental in driving the rapid development of KOSM and scaling our organization to the next level with Agile practices and principles as a cornerstone.”

Bunker’s background includes more than 20 years of experience leading software engineering teams and building widely adopted consumer and enterprise products. He joins Verses from Elementum, where he served as head of software engineering and was instrumental in building a global team of developers utilizing transformational Agile development methodologies which yielded break-through software products to market. Among the leadership positions Bunker has held during his multi-decade career are VP of engineering at ReliaQuest and director of engineering at Domo.

“Strong product development leadership like Darin is key to expanding our AI technology and solutions into new verticals and regions,” adds Fox.

“Verses aims to deliver software that fundamentally improves how we interact with information. I’m extremely excited to be part of something that drives impactful and lasting transformation,” said Bunker.