ventureLAB launches Hardware Angel Network

Amid the frenzied high tech energy of the Collision Conference in Toronto this week, ventureLAB unveiled its Hardware Angel Network (HAN), a hardware and deep-tech focused investor network supporting pre-seed and seed stage startups in the country at York Region’s pavilion. The network catalyzes investments in the Canadian hardware and deep-tech sectors by providing opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships, syndication of deals, and collaboration on due diligence to support investment in early-stage Canadian companies throughout the ecosystem.

“We’re at the peak of the hardware revolution and it’s only fitting that we now take a step forward to strengthen the ecosystem with the launch of the hardware and deep-tech network,” said Matt Skynner, Chief Operating Officer at ventureLAB. “The Hardware Angel Network is committed to supporting startups in their investor journey and we look forward to playing a role in connecting them with unique industry leaders, hardware investors, academia, non-profit organizations and more. Building the right environment is the utmost priority of our network, to create a space for startups to thrive, grow and scale locally, and compete globally.”

Focus on hardware startups

Tailored to the needs of hardware startups, the Hardware Angel Network will offer curated select investment opportunities of high potential to support foundational companies who are building transformational products and solutions that have global impact. This initiative also aims to bridge the divide for Canadian hardware and semiconductor companies looking to raise critical funds to develop state-of-the-art technologies.

With HAN, companies can validate and prototype their technology through ventureLAB’s Hardware Catalyst Initiative lab to de-risk and accelerate their development process, making them more attractive prospects for investors.

“As a member of this Network, I’m excited about connecting with amazing Canadian homegrown startups and on their deep-tech journeys. It’s a joy to offer my support and share my experiences in building deep-tech startups to those who need them most,” said Raymond Chik, an angel investor.

More than 25 investors committed support

More than 25 investors have committed to support the Hardware Angel Network from Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. The committed members include:

Angel Forum, Angel One Investor Network, Boreal Ventures, ExCap Advisors, The Firehood, Golden Triangle Angel Network, Good News Ventures, iGan Partners, i4 Capital, IX Labs, Maple Leaf Angels, Panda Angel Partners, RiSC Capital, Spark Angel Network, and angel investors including Julia Elvidge, Geoffrey Goad, Paul Slaby, Raymond Chik and Ted Graham.

Private sector partners have also announced their support, including Sterling Industries, a North American based contract manufacturer and assembler of medical devices, as well as IP law firm Bereskin & Parr, and funding platform Easly.