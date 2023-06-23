TE Connectivity partners with tacterion

TE Connectivity (TE), a leading global provider of connectivity and sensors, has partnered with tacterion, a leading tactile sensing company based in Munich, aiming to provide smart touch and force sensor technology supporting the digitization of industrial processes. In collaboration, TE and tacterion will develop connector and component solutions that combine both the reliable TE connectors and tacterion’s outstanding sensor technology. These new products will help enable remote digital monitoring of equipment, making them critical tools for predictive maintenance, condition monitoring and safety applications in Industry 4.0 environments. The first product in this upcoming series of smart TE connector solutions is planned for a 2023 launch.

tacterion holds patents for a bendable and stretchable proximity, touch and force sensor technology called plyon, which turns virtually any surface into a smart surface. The sensors stand out for their flexibility, robustness and high signal integrity when bent or used on curved surfaces: plyon sensors have an overall thickness of only 0.5 to 0.7mm and can achieve a bending radius as small as 1.0cm while maintaining their full measurement range. The sensors are extremely durable and resistant to static loads. By utilizing tacterion’s proprietary drift compensation technology, they provide a nearly drift-free readout over time, allowing them to be used in demanding industrial environments.

TE will utilize the flexible plyon sensor technology to add smartness to their products like the TE Intercontec connectors: These connectors are used in servo motors, robots, and machines and provide more reliable operation – which can be further enhanced by equipping them with tacterion’s sensor. The sensor monitors the condition of the connector and can report malfunctions such as deviations or an open connector to the higher-level monitoring system. This will help customers reduce costs and minimize machine downtime through predictive maintenance.

tacterion sensor products will additionally be made available through TE distribution partners and the TE website.