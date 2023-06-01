StarFish Medical signs license deal with Cybeats

StarFish Medical, Victoria BC-based contract medical device design, development and manufacturer, has entered into a license agreement with Cybeats Technologies Corp., a Toronto-based provider of cybersecurity solutions. The collaboration highlights StarFish Medical’s commitment to prioritizing cybersecurity risk management and aligning with newly mandated FDA requirements for Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs).

Under the license agreement, StarFish Medical will leverage Cybeats’ SBOM Studio, a comprehensive software supply chain intelligence technology that empowers organizations to effectively manage SBOMs and proactively address cyber risks in their medical device projects. By utilizing this innovative solution, StarFish Medical aims to ensure smoother market entry for their products while complying with FDA regulations.

StarFish Medical’s partnership with Cybeats reflects the growing expertise in the healthcare security industry vertical and the increasing demand for SBOM solutions within the medical device sector. As a leading full-service medical device design company, StarFish Medical is committed to ensuring the highest level of cybersecurity for their products.