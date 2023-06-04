Renesas completes acquisition of Panthronics

Renesas Electronics Corp., supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has successfully completed its acquisition of Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance wireless products. Within the deal includes 13 “Winning Combination” solution designs that combine Renesas’ products with Panthronics’ Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology, showcasing the continued expansion of Renesas’ portfolio, specifically in the connectivity space.

“These Winning Combinations unite Renesas’ broad range of embedded processing, power, connectivity, and analog portfolios with Panthronics’ NFC technology, providing customers with turnkey NFC solutions,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, executive vice-president & general manager of the embedded processing, Digital Power and Signal Chain Solutions Group. NFC is now widely used in our daily life, and its market is expected to grow exponentially for both industrial and automotive use cases. Headquartered in Graz, Austria, Panthronics has been offering advanced NFC chipsets and software that are easy to apply, small-in-size, and highly efficient for payment, IoT, asset tracking and wireless charging.

The acquisition provides Renesas with in-house capability to instantly capture growing market opportunities for NFC. With Panthronics’ NFC expertise and skilled engineering talent, Renesas will be able to offer customers a compelling breadth of connectivity solutions in growing areas spanning fintech, IoT, and automotive spheres.