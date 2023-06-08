PEI-Genesis acquires Bel Stewart

Global interconnect solution assembler PEI-Genesis has acquired Czech Republic-based Bel Stewart s.r.o., manufacturer and supplier of state-of-the-art passive systems in the field of data and telecommunication interconnection technologies.

The purchase allows the company to better serve a broader range of customers’ needs for passive systems interconnect solutions, according to Steven Fisher, President & CEO of PEI-Genesis.

“We consider ourselves to be the industry’s Trusted Advisors focused on solving our customers’ interconnect problems,” says Fisher. “This acquisition enhances that capability, further encouraging our customers to partner with us for a broader range of products and services.”

Bel Stewart s.r.o. which will now be known as PEI-Genesis, consists of two divisions where one operates as a distributor of other connectivity products/solutions and the other a manufacturer of copper and fiber cable assemblies serving end markets including telecommunications, networking, banking, and public administration.

The acquisition of the business is a natural fit for PEI-Genesis, and the company assures minimal disruption to existing customers during the transition. Both companies share common core values, integrating integrity, excellence, service, and commitment to customers into every decision. This partnership will continue to bring great quality products and highly professional service to all customers in the future.