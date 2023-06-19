Intlvac Thin Film expands its solutions for integrated circuit analysis

Intlvac Thin Film, a Halton Hills, Ontario-based advanced manufacturing firm is expanding its global customer base with its Nanoquest product lines, used to delayer and analyze integrated circuits.

Having a 30-year history in the thin film deposition and materials science industry, Intlvac Thin Film has clients in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, hydrogen fuel cells, optics and photonics industries.

“For years we supplied our Nanoquest product lines for failure analysis where the end application was in semiconductor chip analysis and we experienced year after year growth in that market,” explained Intlvac Thin Film president Dino Deligiannis. “Integrated chip analysis has recently changed especially with enhanced scrutiny and security on components and integrated circuits inside telecom/datacom networks becoming of interest for national security reasons we are experiencing significant growth in this market.”

Commercial products & military applications

“Industry has had years of semiconductor chip supply issues as companies transfer chip fabrication back to North America. Our chip delayering and failure analysis technologies are needed as the rise of counterfeits and recycled chips being used in commercial products and military applications has become a potential risk. Governments and businesses have a need to see in detail what is exactly inside and the quality of the semiconductor chips being used. Our Nanoquest product lines and technology for delayering of integrated circuits gives them that ability,” Deligiannis added.

Intlvac Thin Film uses its broad ion beam etching (IBE) technology which advances delayering outcomes, including tight layer planarization, nanometer etch layer precision, universal material removal and removal uniformity across layer. Ion Beam Etching is a dry plasma etch method which utilizes a remote broad ion beam source to remove IC chip material by physical inert gas means and chemical reactive gas means.