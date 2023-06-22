ECIA publishes TSCA data collection tool

The Electronic Components Industry Association’s (ECIA) GIPC has posted a data collection tool to enable companies across the component supply chain to collect consistent data to help end customers comply with legislation stemming from the Toxic Substances Control Act.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 6(h), has placed prohibitions on five persistent, bio accumulative, and toxic (PBT) substances. The final rule went into effect in March 2022.

The tool outlines the background and compliance deadlines of the legislation for each of the five substances and contains a form that companies can use to indicate whether specified companies and specific products are compliant with the current TSCA PBT prohibitions.

Advertisement

Daniel Carey, Global Product Compliance Senior Manager at Farnell, an Avnet Company, is the originator of the template. “The TSCA PBT prohibitions are just one example of new legislative compliance requirements affecting everyone in the electronics components industry,” Carey explained. “The challenge that companies face with all these new requirements is how to communicate compliance statuses in a consistent and efficient manner. The new ECIA TSCA PBT data collection template addresses these challenges by providing a common understanding of the requirements and by allowing for the free and unambiguous flow of TSCA PBT data up and down our supply chain.”

“Helping our members keep up with the growing number of laws to keep toxic chemicals out of the environment is an important activity of the GIPC,” noted ECIA Vice President of Industry Practices Don Elario. “As the industry adopts this tool, it will standardize and simplify the reporting process.”

To access this helpful tool, visit www.ecianow.org/environmental-compliance or contact Don Elario at delario@ecianow.org.