Dorigo Systems marks 35 years of CEM services

Dorigo Systems, a Burnaby B.C.-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firm servicing OEMs throughout North America, recently celebrated its 35th anniversary in business. Established in 1988, Dorigo has been leading the way forward in the electrification of products, from automation technology, industrial control systems, sensor technology, wearable technologies, to consumer electronics.

Through the years, Dorigo has developed the expertise and resources to manage the entire production process ensuring customers remain agile and responsive to market changes. To commemorate the milestone, Dorigo invited industry leaders, key customers and ecosystem partners from North America to a celebratory event held onsite at its 105,000-square-foot manufacturing facility this month.

“Our 35th anniversary is a testament to the strong relationships we have built with our customers and the collaborative approach that we bring to every project,” said Dorigo president Mark Pillon, P.Eng. “We take pride in being part of something extraordinary and delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. We owe our success to their trust and support as well as the commitment shown by Dorigo’s talented team to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.”

The gathering highlighted many of Dorigo’s accomplishments over the past three decades and how its growth is intertwined with the electrification of the world. Speakers at the event included ecosystem partners from SFU Mechatronics, Kongsberg Mesotech, TTI and MistyWest, all of which are collaborators with Dorigo.

From concept to prototype to full production, Dorigo Systems’ comprehensive EMS services are evolving, while embracing Industry 4.0 connected communications. Dorigo continues to increase quality and efficiency by leveraging digital strategies that meet the needs of medium-high complex printed board assemblies for low-medium volume customers

“As we look to the future, we are committed to propelling our customers’ success in a rapidly evolving market,” says Brian Nguyen, P.Eng. and VP Operations. “Our key strengths are customer service, quality, engineering, supply chain, and production excellence. By touring our facility, participants can see for themselves how Dorigo Systems’ unique combination of people, process and technology brings innovative products to market.”

Through the years, Dorigo Systems has supported research with Simon Fraser University (SFU), University of British Columbia (UBC) and British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). The celebratory event also provided a glimpse into the research currently underway with SFU’s Mechatronics department within the faculty of applied sciences that focuses on the integration of these disciplines to research, design, develop, and test IoT and AI technologies towards achieving Industry 4.0.