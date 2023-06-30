Creation Tech expands presence in China

Creation Technologies, aglobal specialty electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider, announced its move to a new expanded facility in Changzhou, China. With double the capacity of the former site, the new facility spans 150,000 square feet, enhancing its presence in China.

Since 2005, Creation Technologies has been serving customers from its Changzhou location, strategically situated just 90 minutes away from Shanghai. Equipped with four state-of-the-art surface mount technology (SMT) lines and a dedicated team of 300 professionals, the new facility exemplifies Creation Technologies’ dedication to delivering world-class manufacturing solutions. Designed for lean factory flow, the site ensures efficient product flow and offers fully integrated EMS capabilities, encompassing areas for PCB Assembly, System Integration & Test, and Forward and Reverse Logistics.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to expanding our global footprint to provide our customers with the highest level of service and support,” said Stephen DeFalco, Chairman and CEO at Creation Technologies. “With the increased capacity, modern manufacturing equipment, and talented workforce, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”