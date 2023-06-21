CGD signs global disty deal with DigiKey

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), a fabless, UK-based clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, has signed a distribution deal with DigiKey. Under the terms of the global agreement, DigiKey will hold substantial stocks of CGD’s easy-to-use, rugged and highly-efficient ICeGaN HEMTs and related products.

“This agreement is a significant step for CGD as we are scaling-up the business and building a GaN ecosystem that will help engineers explore and utilize the benefits of ICeGaN for high voltage power conversion,” says Andrea Bricconi, chief commercial officer, CGD. “DigiKey is a well respected and a trusted brand, and we are sure that this deal will enable CGD to penetrate and support new markets worldwide.”

“We are pleased to add Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) to our Fulfilled by DigiKey program. By including CGD’s ICeGaN series transistors in our portfolio, DigiKey is delivering even more energy-efficient options for our customers to choose from,” added Missy Hall, Digikey vice-president, new market development. “DigiKey is always looking to fill the gaps for our customer base, and the addition of CGD to our supplier community is one more gap filled and one more step towards great innovation.”

ICeGaN HEMT family

Recently, CGD launched its 650V H2 series ICeGaN gallium nitride HEMT family. The new parts reduce design complexity as they can be driven using commercially-available industry gate drivers. In terms of efficiency, ICeGaN HEMTs feature a QG that is 10x lower than silicon parts and a QOSS that is 5x less.

This greatly reduces switching losses, enabling industry-leading efficiency figures that result in reductions in system size, weight and cost. H2 Series ICeGaN HEMTs also address reliability and ruggedness concerns by employing CGD’s smart gate interface that virtually eliminates typical e-mode GaN weaknesses. Devices feature improved over-voltage robustness, higher noise-immune threshold, dV/dt suppression and ESD protection.