Apprenticeship program unveiled for aircraft maintenance technicians

IMP Aerospace & Defence has rolled-out the IMP Academy, which will offer a tuition-free, four-year ‘earn and learn’ apprenticeship program for those aspiring to achieve a highly technical, well-paying career as Aircraft Maintenance Technicians.

The academy will initially have two locations including at IMP Aerospace in Enfield, Nova Scotia and Cascade Aerospace in Abbotsford, B.C. for start-up in Fall 2023. The curriculum, provided by the Canadian Council of Aviation and Aerospace (CCAA) and accepted by Transport Canada, will provide the foundation for the course content. The Academy will offer a complimentary four-week Introduction to Aerospace Skilled Trades course.

Interested candidates can apply to become apprentices at the Academy. Successful applicants will be offered employment at IMP Aerospace & Defence, in addition to free enrolment in the Aircraft Maintenance Apprenticeship Program. This program includes four levels of structured computer-based training conducted in classroom settings. These levels are complemented by practical skills development in controlled work environments.

This program aims primarily to engage recent high school graduates. We encourage applications from individuals from diverse backgrounds including those from under-represented groups in the aerospace industry. If you’re interested in learning more about the program, please feel free to contact academy@impaad.com, and our team will be happy to provide you with the requested information.

“I’m proud to introduce the IMP Academy and its tailored blend of classroom and practical skills development. In our program, apprentices will have the valuable opportunity to apply their newly acquired knowledge in real aircraft MRO industrial settings alongside experienced and skilled technicians. This hands-on experience will allow them to further hone their skills and gain practical expertise in their chosen career with IMP Aerospace & Defence,” said David Gossen, President of IMP Aerospace & Defence.