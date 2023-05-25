Generic selectors
Electronic Products & Technology

What’s up with the electronics industry in Canada

Stephen Law   

Electronics Engineering Supply Chain Canadian Editor Pick engineering EP&T industry supply Chain survey

Let us know by participating in EP&T’s annual survey

What’s buggin’ you? Is it supply chain disruptions? Semiconductor allocation? Or, maybe it’s the unclear job hiring pool – stirred-up by the pandemic? Well, as the industry trudges forward from its Covid hangover, one thing is for sure – we want you to tell us what’s up.

For a second consecutive year, EP&T Magazine will present an in-depth look at the state of Canada’s electronics industry with the roll-out of its annual Canadian Electronics Industry Report survey. Based on the input from this readership canvass, EP&T will conduct an industry panel of experts to dissect the results. Our intent is to have the survey reveal where engineering professionals stand with respect to the kinds of creations, challenges, and future developments they are occupied with.

Targeting the electronics engineering and design sector in Canada, be sure to be a part of this information sharing opportunity and take the survey. And, by doing so, you may just win a $500 Best Buy store gift card.

Click here to participate in the survey.

