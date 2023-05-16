Variscite expands manufacturing capacity

Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, has added a new production line at its facility in Tel Aviv, Israel. With its increased manufacturing capacity, Variscite aims to meet the steadily increasing demand of the company’s products. The added production line will also help to support the expected additional demand for its two newest SoMs based on Texas Instruments’ AM62x and NXP’s i.MX93, which offer a wide feature-set.

“Even during challenging years due to a global pandemic and economic uncertainty, Variscite has added new production lines to help our customers meet their own product development timelines,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP business development and sales of Variscite. “This additional production line not only increases our current production capacity, it also allows us to remain flexible and robust in an uncertain market environment with a mission to best support our customers.”