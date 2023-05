PEI-Genesis opens new production facility

PEI-Genesis, global assembler/distributor of connectors, announced the opening of a new production site in Philadelphia, PA. The facility will support the increasing demand for D-Subminiature connectors, arguably the most versatile interconnect product on the market. It will be utilized to supplement PEI’s largest facility in South Bend, Indiana, to enable quick turn value-add D-Sub products to customers worldwide.

“By localizing PEI’s manufacturing capabilities around the world, we can get closer to our customers, allowing us to support their needs more quickly than ever. This new facility in Philadelphia will aid the ever-growing demand for D-Subminiature connectors,” says Steven Fisher, chairman and CEO of PEI-Genesis.

“With four value-add production facilities worldwide, PEI can get products to customers within days. We will return to the 48-hour service model our customers have come to expect from us,” says Brad Thiel, director of global operations.

Currently, ITT Cannon commercial D-Sub products are certified and approved to be sold to customers. In the coming months, PEI-Genesis will obtain the certification and approval of ITT Cannon’s Mil-Spec D-Sub products and the facility will become AS9100D certified. Later in the year, PEI-Genesis will onboard other industry leading D-Sub connector manufacturers, such as Amphenol PCD and Positronic, and Cinch Connectivity Solutions, to expand and broaden its product offerings.

The D-Sub facility is 16,000 sq ft connected directly to PEI-Genesis’s headquarters and stocks roughly $6 million worth of ITT Cannon connector components and finished goods. This addition brings new job opportunities to the Philadelphia area, providing careers to 30+ locals. A staffing team has been hired and trained to work in the fast-paced work environment required for production under Mike Cordano, Operations Manager.