Partnership boosts Purdue’s status as semiconductor innovation hub

Purdue University and the state of Indiana continue to make giant leaps in semiconductor research growth with a first-of-its-kind agreement with a cutting-edge European nano- and digital technology innovation hub.

This week, Interversity Microelectronics Centre (imec) joined Purdue University in announcing a partnership during the SelectUSA Investment Summit, an annual international investment event by the U.S. Department of Commerce near Washington, D.C.

“Purdue University and the state of Indiana have become the heart of the silicon heartland. Purdue is the most visible and forward-leaning university in the U.S. in the semiconductor degrees program, in research innovation to rewrite the economic equation of on-shoring fabs and packaging, in industry partnership with over 20 leading companies, and in national leadership in CHIPS for America’s execution,” Chiang said. “Today we mark a milestone for semiconductor collaboration between the U.S. and Europe by forming the R&D partnership with imec – the best example of successful collaboration across universities, companies and the government. We warmly welcome the imec ecosystem to the home of America’s top four engineering and top five patent-receiving university.”

The announcement is the latest for Purdue in a rapidly expanding resume of investments in microelectronics industry research and semiconductor workforce development. Purdue has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for its advances in workforce development in semiconductors and microelectronics.

Another milestone in Purdue’s semiconductor programs

“This is a global piece of the puzzle that marks another milestone in Purdue’s semiconductor programs and Indiana’s emerging microelectronics industry,” said Mark Lundstrom, Purdue’s chief semiconductor officer and senior advisor to the university president. “Future-focused partnerships like this help bring together world-class expertise and state-of-the-art facilities.”

With research sites across Belgium, imec leverages state-of-the-art research and development in advanced semiconductor technologies and artificial intelligence, uniting world-industry leaders across the semiconductor value chain.

The collaboration will strengthen the growing semiconductor ecosystem in Indiana and at Purdue with a steady exchange of expertise in the continually evolving and expanding industry. A stream of students, faculty and professionals are expected to bolster the already growing semiconductor foundation at Purdue with new innovations and research.