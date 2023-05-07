Mouser co-sponsor of FIRST robotics championship

Mouser Electronics Inc. will continue its co-sponsorship of the FIRST Robotics Competition, aimed at inspiring innovation and fostering well-rounded life capabilities in tens of thousands of young people every year. Mouser will be the exclusive sponsor of the Hall of Fame at the 2023 FIRST Championship, April 19-21 in Houston. The Hall of Fame honors the winning FIRST Robotics Competition teams of the esteemed Impact Award, which rewards the teams who best exemplify the goals and values of FIRST.

“Since our founding, education has been a main facet of Mouser’s mission,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are very honored to once again be a sponsor of the FIRST Championship Hall of Fame, which we have proudly supported for a decade. The organization gives students around the world a platform for innovation, a chance to learn valuable engineering skills, and an opportunity to build character and self-esteem.”

Since 2014, Mouser has been a major supporter of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education through hands-on robotics programs. Mouser sponsors FIRST virtual and live competitions at the local, regional, state, and international levels. Joining Mouser in the sponsorship is valued manufacturer partner Analog Devices, Inc.