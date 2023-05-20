Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
supplier
Search in posts
feature
whitepaper
Electronic Products & Technology

Mersen appoints VP OEM sales

EP&T Magazine   

Circuit Protection Electronics Interconnect Supply Chain electrical

Tom Giuliano promoted to handle North America

Mersen, providers of electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, has announced that Tom Giuliano assumes the position of vice-president, OEM Sales, North America.

Reporting to Ferran Sacrest, VP sales & customer care Americas, Giuliano joined Mersen in 2012 through the acquisition of Eldre, as a design engineer. He has held positions of increasing responsibility from technical to sales functions, most recently as key account manager and has been instrumental in leading successful development efforts in aerospace & defense at the national level.

Giuliano holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering technology.

Tom Giuliano, vice-president, OEM sales, North America, Mersen.

 

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Heilind partners with Mersen
Hammond appoints VP North American electrical sales & marketing
S-P International appoints sales manager
Harting appoints sales director for Canada