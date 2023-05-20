Mersen appoints VP OEM sales

Mersen, providers of electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, has announced that Tom Giuliano assumes the position of vice-president, OEM Sales, North America.

Reporting to Ferran Sacrest, VP sales & customer care Americas, Giuliano joined Mersen in 2012 through the acquisition of Eldre, as a design engineer. He has held positions of increasing responsibility from technical to sales functions, most recently as key account manager and has been instrumental in leading successful development efforts in aerospace & defense at the national level.

Giuliano holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering technology.