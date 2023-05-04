iNRCORE acquires Sentran Corp.

iNRCORE, LLC, a family of brands supplying high reliability magnetics and other passive components to power the world’s next generation systems, is pleased to announce the acquisition ofin support of energy conservation, monitoring, and control markets.

As a result of the deal, Sentran will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of iNRCORE with its existing leadership reporting directly to Andrew Abbott, general manager, custom magnetics. Sentran will retain its headquarters in Salem, Oregon.

“Sentran is a well-known name in the power and distribution market for its split core transformers. This addition will allow us to expand our offerings to existing customers and open up new opportunities for us as well,” says Sarah Harris, CEO of iNRCORE.