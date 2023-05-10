Infineon partners with Foxconn on SiC development

Infineon Technologies AG, a global leader in automotive semiconductors, and Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services provider, aim to establish a long-term partnership in the field of electric vehicles (EV) to jointly develop advanced electromobility with efficient and intelligent features. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on silicon carbide (SiC) development, leveraging Infineon’s automotive SiC innovations and Foxconn’s know-how in automotive systems.

“The automotive industry is evolving. With the rapid growth of the EV market and the associated need for more range and performance, the development of electromobility must continue to advance and innovate,” said Peter Schiefer, president of the Infineon Automotive Division. “Infineon’s commitment and passion for innovation and zero-defect quality has made us the best partner for our customers. We look forward to writing a new chapter in electromobility together with Foxconn.”

“We are pleased to be working with Infineon and are confident that this collaboration will result in optimized architecture, product performance, cost competitiveness and high system integration to provide customers with the most competitive automotive solutions,” said Jun Seki, Foxconn’s chief strategy officer for EVs.

According to the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on the implementation of SiC technology in automotive high-power applications like traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters. Both parties intend to jointly develop EV solutions with outstanding performance and efficiency based on Infineon’s automotive system understanding, technical support and SiC product offerings combined with Foxconn’s electronics design and manufacturing expertise and the capability of system-level integration.

In addition, the two companies plan to establish a system application center in Taiwan to further expand the scope of their cooperation. This center will focus on optimizing vehicle applications, including smart cabin applications, advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving applications. It will also address electromobility applications such as battery management systems and traction inverters. The collaboration covers a wide range of Infineon’s automotive products, including sensors, microcontrollers, power semiconductors, high-performance memories for specific applications, human machine interface and security solutions. The system application center is expected to be established within 2023.