Heraeus and Bosch sign patent license agreement

Heraeus Electronics and Robert Bosch GmbH have signed a patent and know-how license agreement at the PCIM Europe exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany. The agreement allows Heraeus Electronics to access a valuable patent portfolio from Bosch to accelerate the development of their inorganic potting compound, CemPack, for encapsulation of power modules.

“The combination of expertise between Heraeus and Bosch enables a new type of encapsulants that will bring power electronic packages to the next level so that these packages can unfold the full potential of a new generation of semiconductors,” said Dr. Klemens Brunner, Head of Heraeus Electronics.

The encapsulation material offers superior thermal conductivity (>5 W/m/K) and extreme temperature resistance (up to 300°C), enabling increased power densities and improved reliability. The license agreement also allows the extension of the application spectrum to encapsulation of passive components (magnetics, capacitors, or resistors), electric motors (stators), or other devices where a thermal bridge to a heat sink is required while ensuring protection against the environment.

“Collaborations like these show the importance of open innovation to speed up development cycles and it is a great example for the innovation power of Heraeus,” said Michael Jörger, Head of Business Line Power Electronic Materials at Heraeus Electronics.

Highest standards of performance and reliability

“We are excited to share our knowledge and IP of this new technology with Heraeus to deliver inorganic potting compounds meeting the highest standards of performance and reliability. Like Bosch, Heraeus is committed to excellence and has a reputation of shaping the market with innovative products,” said Dr. Peter Wolfangel, EVP Corporate Sector Research and Advance Engineering at Bosch.

The agreement is significant given the increasing demand for power modules as key components of the transition towards electrification. With its existing material portfolio for packaging and interconnection of semiconducting power dies, Heraeus Electronics already offers cutting-edge solutions for power electronics such as sinter paste, DTS, and Ag-free AMB.