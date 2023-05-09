Eptech Toronto to be hosted at ventureLab

Stepping into a somewhat unique setting, the Toronto EPTECH table-top trade show will be hosted at tech innovation hub ventureLab on May 9th.

As part of a six-city, Canada-wide tour, Tuesday’s event will be held between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00p.m. Free to attend for electronics trade and industry professionals, the B2B trade gathering will also feature a keynote speaker – Avinash Persaud vice-president of the Hardware Catalyst Initiative at VentureLab, located at 3600 Steeles Ave., East, Markham ON.

Representing Canada’s only lab and incubator for hardware and semiconductor companies, the Hardware Catalyst Initiative serves as an innovation hub designed to support start-ups in their product development and commercialization journey. By providing a dedicated space, resources and support to start-ups, The Hardware Catalyst Initiative aims to bridge the gap between prototype development and market entry.

During the 30-minute Keynote, which commences at 10:30 a.m., Persaud will cover a number of topics serving the interests of the electronics designer and engineering community in Canada. These include:

Challenges in supply chain and parts sourcing, in particular semiconductor allocation.

Challenges in finding and recruiting tech talent.

And, he will also touch on ventureLAB’s role in the electronics ecosystem, here within the GTA.

Providing exclusive, face-to-face networking with industry suppliers and solution providers, the EPTECH show will also feature a couple of trade-based seminars scheduled throughout the day. Free parking will be available to all attendees.

Register in advance

Operated by EP&T Magazine, EPTECH coast-to-coast national electronics shows are always located in high-technology areas of Canada. Attendees can register for any show by accessing this link. https://www.eptech.ca/location/toronto