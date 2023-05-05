Creation Tech doubles production capacity at US facility

Creation Technologies, an end-to-end, scalable Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, unveiled the completion of its facility expansion in St. Peter, Minnesota. With the expansion, the company increases its floor space to a total of 88,880 ft2.

The upgraded facility has also been reconfigured to optimize workflow and efficiency, allowing for faster turnaround times and greater flexibility in meeting customer requirements.

“We’re excited to offer our customers even greater capacity and capabilities at our St. Peter facility,” said Stephen DeFalco, chairman and CEO, Creation Technologies. “This investment will enable us to take on more complex projects and improve service to our customers.”

The St. Peter facility has a team of more than 270 employees that operate three SMT lines. The facility is ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and AS9100D certified. Additionally, it maintains CSA, FM GLOBAL, UL, ETL, ITAR, and ATEX compliance.

With a focus on medium-volume/high-reliability programs, Creation allows its aerospace & defense, medical, and tech industrial customers to leverage emerging technology at every turn. With expert manufacturing capabilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and industry-leading ‘best practices,’ customers can expect maximum efficiency and optimum product quality end-to-end.