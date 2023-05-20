Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
supplier
Search in posts
feature
whitepaper
Electronic Products & Technology

Britain unveils $1.2B strategy to boost computer chip industry

By The Associated Press, London (AP)   

Semiconductors Supply Chain Britain chips computer semiconductors

Britain’s government unveiled its long-awaited semiconductor strategy Friday, catching up with similar efforts by Western allies seeking to reduce reliance on Asian production of the computer chips that are essential to modern life.

Under U.K. plan, the country’s semiconductor industry will get up to 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in government investment over the next decade. The amount is dwarfed by the U.S. Chips Act, which provides $52 billion in government incentives, and the European Union’s $43 billion euro ($46 billion) chip program.

Government will be focused on R&D

The money provided by the British government will be focused on research and development, design and intellectual property and on cutting-edge compound semiconductors. The first 200 million pounds will be provided between 2023 and 2025.

“Our new strategy focuses our efforts on where our strengths lie, in areas like research and design, so we can build our competitive edge on the global stage,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Advertisement

The strategy is aimed at boosting the domestic chip industry, as well as alleviating supply chain disruption and protecting Britain’s national security.

Most advanced chips produced in Asia

Semiconductors – tiny computer chips – control everything from cars and smartphones to washing machines and medical devices. Most of the world’s advanced chips are produced in Asia, especially Taiwan and South Korea, a vulnerability that was exposed during the coronavirus pandemic when supply lines were scrambled, leading to extended shortages of manufactured products.

Sunak, who’s in Japan for the summit of the Group of Seven major economies, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a semiconductor partnership Thursday to improve the supply chain for the components.

 

 

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Japan’s PM seeks to strengthen computer chip supply chain
US seeks computer chip partners in Japan
Taiwan chip pioneer warns US plans will boost costs
IBM unveils ‘world’s first’ 2nm chip