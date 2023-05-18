BlackBerry releases software development platform

BlackBerry announced an early access release of its QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 for automakers and IoT systems developers. Built on the company’s POSIX compliant, real-time QNX OS, SDP 8.0 is designed to take advantage of multi-core processors, the company says. According to BlackBerry, QNX SDP 8.0 will form the basis of it future QNX products, including QNX OS for Safety, QNX Hypervisor and QNX Hypervisor for Safety.

“The automotive industry is redefining software in the vehicle,” said John Wall, senior vice president and head of BlackBerry QNX. “Automotive architectures are transitioning to zonal, central compute and ultimately Software Defined Vehicles. The top to bottom scalability inherent to SDP 8.0, the QNX OS for Safety and the QNX Hypervisor makes this a natural choice for automakers looking for a total car OS.”

The company says it’s also working with NVIDIA to integrate the QNX OS microkernel on the next-generation NVIDIA DRIVE Thor, which delivers 2000 TFLOPS of performance and consolidates automated driving with AI cockpit on a single centralized platform.

“The combination of our DRIVE Thor centralized computer and the new QNX OS will serve as a powerful foundation on which OEMs can build next-generation automotive systems that offer the highest levels of safety and security,” said Ali Kani, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. “This represents another major milestone in a nearly 20-year collaboration with BlackBerry QNX that has helped both companies move to the forefront of the automotive industry.”

Advertisement

The early access release of QNX SDP 8.0 is available for evaluation and product development. General availability, the company says, is scheduled for later in 2023.