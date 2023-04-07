TSMC challenges Intel as most valuable semiconductor brand

Intel has clung to the title as the world’s most valuable semiconductor brand, marginally ahead of TSMC, according to a new report from brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance. Intel has built a partially-consumer-facing brand based upon laptop and desktop computers (in addition to server and industrial markets), while TSMC is substantially a business-to-business (B2B) brand dedicated to manufacturing semiconductors for Apple, AMD, Nvidia and mobile devices. Intel’s brand value was down 10% to US$22.9-billion, while TSMC’s brand value moved up 5% to US$21.6 billion, according to a report from Brand Finance .

“Computing power and efficiency – is an increasingly contested and important area in global trade, artificial intelligence, mobile computing, and politics,” says Alex Haigh, valuation director of brand finance. “Obvious conflicts over the production, distribution and use of semiconductors are bubbling to the fore, a reflection of how important these brands are to the global economy. To maintain their brand strength and value, chip brands need to maintain their technological edge and production efficiency while also nurturing relations with governments interested in helping certain brands.”

Broadcom fastest-growing brand

Broadcom (brand value up 29% to US$8.2 billion) is the fastest-growing brand in the rankings this year, largely in connection with increasing demand for Broadcom’s networking and data devices. Broadcom has built a valuable business-to-business brand based upon deploying both wireless and wired connections for end users and network operators. The second-fastest growing brand in the ranking was Analog Devices (brand value up 21% to US$1.9 billion) which is a new entrant in the rankings.

AMD brand bumps up

The AMD brand bumped up 15% this year to US$6.9-billion, and has achieved extraordinary brand value growth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Valued at US$1.4-billion ahead of the pandemic period in early 2020, the brand is now worth almost five times as much, at just under US$7 billion.

STMicroelectronics value grows

STMicroelectronics (brand value up 13% to US$2.3 billion) is a major beneficiary of the global interest in smart devices, by manufacturing microchips for many distinct products, such as electric cars, factory machines, smartphones, and toothbrushes. In recent years, the brand value of STMicroelectronics has grown in connection with its strong brand portfolio, reliable distribution network, and supplier base.