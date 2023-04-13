Sony Semi invests in Raspberry Pi

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. has agreed to make a strategic, minority investment in Raspberry Pi Ltd., to provide a development platform for Sony’s edge AI devices to the worldwide community of Raspberry Pi users.

“Our goal is to provide new value to a variety of industries and support them in solving issues using our innovative edge AI sensing technology built around image sensors,” said Terushi Shimizu, president and CEO of Sony Semi. “We are very pleased to be partnering with Raspberry Pi Ltd. to bring our AITRIOS platform – which supports the development of unique and diverse solutions utilizing our edge AI devices – to the Raspberry Pi user and developer community and provide a unique development experience.”

“Sony Group is a longstanding and valued strategic partner. Our pre-existing relationship encompasses contract manufacturing, and the provision of image sensors and other semiconductor products,” added Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi. “This transaction will allow us to expand our partnership, bringing Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ line of AI products to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, and helping our users to build exciting new machine-learning applications at the edge.”